Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

