Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $23.16 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

