Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,485 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $149.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.