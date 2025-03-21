AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 205,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

