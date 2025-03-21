Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 37,886,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,829,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £5.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
About Alien Metals
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
Further Reading
