TT Electronics (TTGPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTGPF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

