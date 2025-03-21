Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 18063338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Alpha Growth Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.69. The company has a market cap of £1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

