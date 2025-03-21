Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 78975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.82 million, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

