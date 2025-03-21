Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.92), with a volume of 358574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.09).

Midwich Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £214.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.80.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Midwich Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

Midwich Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

