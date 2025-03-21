Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $74,372.22 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.4 %

Arvinas stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 692,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $3,146,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

