Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $74,372.22 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arvinas Trading Up 3.4 %
Arvinas stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $44.85.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
