Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Damian Banks Buys 20,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,040.00 ($18,893.08).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.54 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$30,780.00 ($19,358.49).

Boom Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

