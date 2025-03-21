Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Acquires $37,672.50 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Repligen stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.22, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 149.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 850,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,428,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

