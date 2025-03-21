Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Position Increased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,477,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 222.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 94,550 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

CGMS stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

