FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.260 EPS.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

NYSE:FVR opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72. FrontView REIT has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

