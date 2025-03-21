FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.260 EPS.
FrontView REIT Price Performance
NYSE:FVR opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72. FrontView REIT has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.76.
FrontView REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
About FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
