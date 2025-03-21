Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $108,433,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

