228 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,476,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $132.74 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.