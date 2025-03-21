CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Chairman Dino Robusto Acquires 3,896 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto purchased 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00.

Shares of CNA opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 69.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6,505.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

