Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 295,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
