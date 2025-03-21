Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,537,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,741,751.02. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,094,370 shares of company stock worth $294,900,910. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

