Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Upgraded by Argus to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$97.31 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$86.06 and a 52-week high of C$109.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other news, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$73,111.61. Also, Senior Officer Sami Siddiqui sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.92, for a total transaction of C$972,247.68. Insiders have sold a total of 78,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,545 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

