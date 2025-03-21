Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Upgraded by Argus to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$73,111.61. Also, Senior Officer Sami Siddiqui sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.92, for a total transaction of C$972,247.68. Insiders have sold a total of 78,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,545 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.