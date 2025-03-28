Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Declines By 60.3%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 3,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,710.9 days.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

OTCMKTS JVTSF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.78.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.