JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 99 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $7.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.45.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
