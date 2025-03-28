JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 99 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $7.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.45.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,861,000.

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

