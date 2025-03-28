Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.83. 5,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

