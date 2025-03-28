PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 34,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 403,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
