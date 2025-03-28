Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in March

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.11. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.40.

Get Longfor Group alerts:

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.