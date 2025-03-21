Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 27 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $662.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $690.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $821.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

