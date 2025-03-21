Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 36.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Generac by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 655,600.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.76 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

