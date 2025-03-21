Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $71,000 Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 1,262.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $36.30 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $429.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.