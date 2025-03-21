Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 433,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

