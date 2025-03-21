Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

