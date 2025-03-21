Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $43.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.