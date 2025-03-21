Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,840,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.36.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

