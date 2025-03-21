Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

