Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
