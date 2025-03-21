Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.