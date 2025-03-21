Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $187.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.