Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,647,550.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $3,647,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,650. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Workday stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

