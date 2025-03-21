Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 4,282 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $178.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

