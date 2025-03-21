Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 4,199 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.73 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

