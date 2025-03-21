Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 374,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

