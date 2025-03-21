London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.69 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.12 ($0.10). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 8.12 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,150 shares trading hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.64.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

