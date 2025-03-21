Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.91 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 406.50 ($5.25). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 406.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 913,459 shares traded.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.63.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.
The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.
