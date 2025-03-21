Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.91 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 406.50 ($5.25). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 406.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 913,459 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.63.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

