KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.46 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.25 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 5,642 shares.

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

