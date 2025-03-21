KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.46 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.25 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 5,642 shares.
KCR Residential REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83.
About KCR Residential REIT
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
