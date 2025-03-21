Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $24.69. Wilmar International shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 17,072 shares traded.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

