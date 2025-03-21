Goodman Financial Corp Buys 22,162 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

