iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DexCom by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

