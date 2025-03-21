John E. Kao Sells 27,535 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 27,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $465,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,991,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,310,100.13. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.49.

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after buying an additional 166,837 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,212 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

