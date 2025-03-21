JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) versus Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Head-To-Head Analysis

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JIADE and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JIADE N/A N/A N/A Afya 18.42% 19.15% 9.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JIADE and Afya”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JIADE $16.97 million 0.90 N/A N/A N/A Afya $3.30 billion 0.51 $77.38 million $1.30 13.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

88.0% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Afya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JIADE and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Afya 3 2 0 0 1.40

Afya has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Afya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than JIADE.

Summary

Afya beats JIADE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

