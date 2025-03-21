STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STAA. Mizuho downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 108,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,806,590.20. This represents a 0.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,036,187 shares of company stock worth $17,239,548 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 296,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

