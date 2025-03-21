Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.12 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

