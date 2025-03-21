SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.05 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
Further Reading
